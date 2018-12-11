Google’s Jacquard ensures your phone and your jacket are ‘Always Together’

Levi’s Commuter Trucker jacket keeps you from forgetting your phone at home. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 11 ― If you have a habit of forgetting your phone at home or leaving the house without a jacket, Google has introduced a new feature for its woven-into-clothing technology Jacquard, spotted by Android Police on Friday. The idea is to ensure that you don’t leave either behind.

The jacket that Google made in collaboration with Levi’s in 2017, the Levi’s Commuter Trucker jacket, was designed with a tech called Jacquard built into the fabric, and recently, the companies added a new feature to the jacket’s corresponding application: Always Together.

Always Together makes sure that your jean jacket and mobile smart device are just that, always together. Within the Jacquard app under the ALERTS tab, you can select which colour you want the snap tag on the jacket to light up when it’s too far from your phone and assign Always Together to that hue. When enabled, both your phone and the jacket will trigger an alert when they’re too far from one another: The phone will get a notification and the jacket’s tag will blink and vibrate. Unless you try to leave the house without both, you’ll never forget one without the other.

This feature only enhances the wearable tech that is already integrated into the fabric. By just touching the cuff in various ways, this Bluetooth-linked jean jacket can control your music, screen your phone calls, and give directions straight to your headphones. Just a couple of months ago, Google added support for ride-sharing alerts, location saving, and even added Bose’s Aware Mode which amplifies surrounding sounds so that a user wearing headphone can still hear their surroundings.

The Levi’s Commuter Trucker jacket with integrated Jacquard technology is available in just one wash at the moment in men’s and women’s styles. Both fits are US$350 (RM1,463), and the corresponding application is free to download for iOS and Android. ― AFP-Relaxnews