RCI best way to probe alleged financial misconduct in Tabung Haji, says Khaled Nordin

The Tabung Haji logo is seen at Menara Tabung Haji on Jalan Tun Razak December 11, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Umno vice president Datuk Mohamed Khaled Nordin today backed the call by his party’s deputy president to form a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to probe the alleged financial misappropriation in Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH).

He said in a statement today he supported the call by Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to investigate, confirm and explain in a transparent and detailed manner LTH’s financial practices and position.

“This is because Tabung Haji is a public institution that is very critical to the Malays and Muslims. Therefore, there should not be any compromise and prolonging in providing explanation and justice to this matter,” he added.

Khaled asserted that anyone found guilty must also face a heavy penalty.

“Since there are various reports and statements with differing versions and narratives, therefore I am confident that a RCI is the best forum for us to decide the truth and the real position of this matter.

“All depositors and interested parties have a right to know the real situation,” he added.

Earlier today, former LTH chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim accused Minister Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa of disregarding an audit of Lembaga Tabung Haji’s (LTH) assets that contradicted the latter’s claim the pilgrims’ fund was missing RM4 billion.

The Baling MP was responding to the Islamic affairs minister’s citation of a 2017 report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) that showed the fund to be balance-sheet insolvent as its RM70.3 billion in assets was RM4.1 billion less than prevailing liabilities.

Azeez then explained that for 2017, TH’s real value asset was at RM74.7 billion compared to the aggregate liability, including the dividend payment in 2017 of RM74.4 billion which shows that the fund had an excess of RM373 million.

“Based on the financial report by PwC which was made on August 2017 which was given to parliamentarians yesterday, it was also included with the EY (Ernst & Young) report which shows TH’s assets exceeding its liability for all three years (2015, 2016 and 2017),’’ he said.

Azeez reiterated that TH’s dividend payments was not against the Tabung Haji Act 1995 and said the audit report by PwC did not include the value of the assets based on current market value.

Azeez then said the matter should not be brought into the political sphere as it involves the entire Muslim population in the country and urged all sides to discuss the matter objectively.