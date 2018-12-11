Declare assets to MACC even if you’ve got none, Muhyiddin tells MPs

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at the Parti Pribumi Malaysia Bersatu headquarters in Petaling Jaya December 11, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has called on lawmakers including those in Pakatan Harapan to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) if they have not done so.

“Submit the declaration form even if you have nothing,” he said adding that the issue would be resolved if those who have yet to declare their assets, do so accordingly.

Muhyiddin who is also the Home Minister said he had done his part as required and advised those who have not done so to abide by the given schedule.

“My advice is if you have nothing to declare, just state no assets,” he told a press conference at the Bersatu headquarters here today.

Also present were the party’s secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya and executive secretary Capt (R) Muhamad Suhaimi Yahya. — Bernama