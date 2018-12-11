Annuar Musa admits four Sabah Umno leaders met up with PM over weekend

Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to reporters in Parliament on December 11, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has admitted that four Sabah Umno leaders met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya over the weekend.

He said two of them were MPs and the other two state assemblymen.

“I don’t know who are quitting, I can’t issue a statement, my friends may get upset, but I know exactly who, when, and things that were being discussed.

“I can confirm that we did have talks a few days ago with some divisions’ heads including the liaison chairman and secretary (of Sabah Umno), and they explained to me the problems they are facing are quite complex,” he told the media at the Parliament lobby today.

Annuar said this when commenting on a media report that Sabah Umno is expected to be dissolved and the announcement would be made by state liaison chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor today. — Bernama