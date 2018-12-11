AFF Suzuki Cup final: 2,800 tickets actually meant for Vietnam supporters

Malaysian National team supporters during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group A match against Myanmar at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, November 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The 2,800 tickets being flogged for the AFF Suzuki Cup final between Malaysia and Vietnam and which has gone viral since yesterday through the Facebook entry of one Nur Iman Dzakirah are actually the allocation for supporters of the Golden Dragons.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said the owner of the entry, whose real name is Irawati Abdullah, was present with the delegation from the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on Monday to collect the tickets allotted to the visitors for tonight’s first-leg match at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil.

This was also confirmed by Vietnam team manager Doan Anh Tuan, who attended today’s press conference at Wisma FAM.

“FAM did a quick check and found that the tickets belonged to the VFF. They were not meant to be sold in bulk to any individual. Irawati has also lodged a police report regarding the false posting,” Stuart said.

He said that under an agreement between the two associations, FAM would allocated 3,000 tickets to be sold to Vietnamese fans for tonight’s clash and VFF would set aside the same number of tickets to be sold to Harimau Malaya fans for the return-leg tie at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on Saturday. — Bernama