Singapore warns against Malaysian mahogany seeds after seven suffer liver damage

An example of packed raw mahogany seeds (left) consumed by one of the patients and raw mahogany seeds (right). — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 — Seven people have suffered liver injuries after consuming mahogany seeds, also known as “sky fruit”, and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) advised the public today to exercise caution if they are thinking of consuming the seeds.

Five of the seven individuals, who are in their 40s to 70s, were hospitalised but have either recovered or are recovering.

The HSA received the seven reports of liver injury over the past three years. They ranged from mild liver function impairment to liver failure, the authority said in an advisory.

“Other than liver injuries, a patient had kidney injury, and another had polyarthralgia (multiple joint aches and pain),” it said.

The seven people consumed mahogany seeds in raw and capsule form to control their blood sugar levels, blood pressure or for general well-being.

Most of them were reported to have underlying medical conditions including diabetes, hypertension, high blood cholesterol and fatty liver, and were taking other medications concurrently.

The liver injury occurred 30 to 45 days after they consumed the mahogany seeds. In one patient, however, the injury occurred six months later.

Five patients got their raw mahogany seeds here and from Malaysia, and ate amounts ranging from 10 seeds a month to 18 in a day.

The other two individuals took capsules intermittently or two capsules twice daily.

One product was bought from a blog shop and labelled as “Natural Miracle Healer”, while the other was an unknown brand from Malaysia, the HSA said.

There are no clinical studies backing up the effectiveness or safety of mahogany seeds in helping to control blood sugar or high blood pressure, the authority said.

Also lacking is scientific data on the risk of liver injury from taking mahogany seeds, and the HSA advised consumers to exercise caution and to see the doctor if feeling unwell.

Mahogany seeds are also known as Swietenia macrophylla seeds. The fruit is also known as “buah tunjuk langit” in Malay and “向天果” in Chinese.

The HSA advised consumers to consult their doctors before trying new or complementary remedies “which claim to alleviate certain medical conditions, especially for chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension”.

The authority will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if there are significant findings. — TODAY