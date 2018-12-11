Ireland to ramp up Brexit no deal preparations, says foreign minister

Coveney said Ireland was preparing for any eventualities that include a no-deal Brexit. — Reuters pic

DUBLIN, Dec 11 — Ireland's foreign minister will bring a detailed paper to cabinet today on preparations for various Brexit scenarios, including Britain crashing out without a deal that he said the government must now gear up for.

"We are now actively, not only preparing for that, but taking actions to ensure that if necessary we will be ready on March 29 for Britain to leave the EU without a deal," Simon Coveney told Irish national broadcaster RTE, adding that he still thought a no deal Brexit was unlikely.

After British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday postponed a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal, Coveney said he did not believe the wording of the withdrawal agreement would change "at all" but that he hoped the EU could provide her with the reassurance she needs around the so-called Irish backstop. — Reuters