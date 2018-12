Fire and Rescue personnel are pictured at the scene of the fire December 11, 2018. — Picture via Twitter

PETALING JAYA, Dec 11 — A deadly fire at a shophouse in Jelapang, Ipoh, today has claimed six lives.

According to Harian Metro, the Meru Raya Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 1.55pm about the fire at the shophouse located at Jalan Puncak Jelapang 3, Puncak Jelapang Maju.

“Six victims have been confirmed dead. Efforts are ongoing to extinguish the fire,” the news portal reported a rescue department spokesperson saying.

