Krishen-Jit Astro Fund distributes RM33,000 grant to five recipients

The grant recipient of the Krishen Jit-Astro Fund Awards 2018 (L-R) Danny Lim, Thavarupani (Ruby) Subramaniam, Lee Ren Xin, Wendi Sia and Naaraayini Balasubramaniam , — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Dec 11 — The Krishen Jit-Astro Fund has awarded five recipients with grants ranging from RM3,000 to RM10,000 in support of the arts.

This year, the fund saw 43 applicants compete for their portion of RM33,000, allocated for projects in various disciplines in the arts including dance, theatre, film, visual arts and interdisciplinary work.

The grants were presented to the recepients during a press conference at the Five Arts Centre in Taman Tun Dr Ismail. They are as follows: Wendi Sia for her art exhibition Gerimis, Lee Ren Xin for her community research initiatives, Naaraayini Balasubramaniam for her Bharatanatyam-infused performance When Bells Meet Buckets, Thavarupani (Ruby) Subramaniam for her documentary entitled Antidote: Uncovering Skin & Soul and Danny Lim for his book project on The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih),

Ruby’s documentary Antidote explores a woman’s relationship with her body based on the notion that women don’t have ownership of their bodies. The idea is a continuation of her last work This Body Is Mine which sought to resist body policing in Malaysia.

“When I put the work out last year, I realised a lot of women need these kinds of messages but are not brave enough to do it.

“With the Me Too movement that was going on last year, there’s a nice energy of reclaiming space for women, especially in the online sphere,” Ruby told Malay Mail.

The project’s photographer Mathubalan Gunasogaran was tasked to photograph 30 women and in the process was given a reality check about the issues women face in their day to day lives.

“The 30 women taught me a lot. I discovered how important it was to make women feel comfortable and safe, especially when I was photographing them and I’m way more aware now,” he said.

Ruby plans to use the RM5,000 she received to build a website in time for International Women’s Day and intends to hire a video editor for the documentary, which is currently in post-production.

Lim, a former journalist who was awarded RM3,000 for his book Bersih: The Inside Story, told Malay Mail he wants to use the funds to hire transcribers for his extensive list of interviewees.

“I’ve conducted 79 interviews in total, each interview lasting for two hours on average. Can you imagine transcribing 79 interviews? I’m going to hire people for that and use the money to access archival material,” Lim said.

The book, which had been on Lim’s mind for the past five years, explores the behind-the-scenes history of Bersih which he says is shrouded in misconceptions.

“Also, in a larger context, the first rally was in 2007 and the most recent in 2016, Bersih spans the political history of Malaysia during this time.

“Bersih’s backstory maps out the political history of post-Reformasi and in a way, pre-May 9,” said Lim, referring to the 14th general election results.

The Krishen Jit – Astro Fund, a collaboration between Astro and the Five Arts Centre has been active for the last 13 years and was established a year after theatre heavyweight Datuk Krishen Jit passed away.

The fund is one of the longest-running grant-giving bodies in the country.