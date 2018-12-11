Tabung Haji CEO says shifting dud assets to new unit in financial revival plan

Tabung Haji CEO Datuk Seri Zukri Samat speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 11, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH) will be brought back to financial health by offloading around RM19.9 billion in underperforming assets to a special purpose vehicle controlled by the Finance Ministry, said Datuk Seri Zukri Samat.

The LTH chief executive and managing director said the assets were primarily real estate and equity holdings that will be identified using two criteria.

“For property, it would be those with a yield of less than two per cent (annually) and for equities, the value impaired would have exceeded 20 per cent,” he said referring to paper losses for the latter.

“This is to ensure that LTH would have a clean balance sheet with assets equal to liabilities,” he said during a press conference on the pilgrim fund’s rehabilitation and restructuring plan.

Zukri explained that under the exercise, the SPV will issue RM10 billion in seven-year Islamic bond and another RM9.9 billion of Islamic Redeemable Convertible Preference Shares (RCPS-i).

He gave his assurance that dividend payouts for depositors would be forthcoming albeit at a lower quantum than before, but said he was certain of the precise rate as the accounts for the current financial year were not yet closed.

