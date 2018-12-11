Hong Kong stocks close with gains

Investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai June 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Dec 11 — Hong Kong stocks ended with small gains today but dealers remain on edge over the outlook for China-US trade talks, while energy firms took another hit following a big fall in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.07 per cent, or 19.29 points, to 25,771.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37 per cent, or 9.51 points, to 2,594.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, gained 0.85 per cent, or 11.37 points, to 1,343.90. — AFP