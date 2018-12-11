Will they stay or will they go? Sabah reps meet to decide Umno’s fate

Members of Sabah Umno are expected to decide whether to stay in the party or leave. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 11 — Members of the Sabah Umno liaison committee and division chiefs are now meeting at the Hilton Hotel here to discuss their political direction today.



Speculations are rife that they will opt to leave Umno in favour of other parties but most have remained tight-lipped about the meeting.



Conspicuously missing were former chief minister and Sungai Sibuga assemblyman Tan Sri Musa Aman and Kawang assemblyman Datuk Ghulam Khan.



Malay Mail spotted state liaison chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor, Umno supreme council members Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak and Tan Sri Pandikar Amin, as well as state party secretary Datuk Masidi Manjun.



Among the Sabah federal lawmakers who also turned up were Beluran MP Datuk Ronald Kiandee, Libaran MP Datuk Zakaria Edris and Kudat MP Datuk Rahim Bakri.



State lawmakers who made it include Membakut assemblyman Datuk Ariffin Arif, Usukan assemblyman Datuk Japlin Akim, Tempasuk assemblyman Musbah Jamli, Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan who is also Tawau division chief, Lumadan assemblyman Matbali Musah and Klias assemblyman Datuk Isnin Aliasnih.



Among division chiefs present include Ramlee Marahaban (Semporna), Datuk Rahim Ismail (Papar), Datuk Faezal Diego (Kota Kinabalu), Datuk Awang Kadin Tang (Sandakan), Datuk Sairin Karno (Keningau), Abdul Hakim Gulam Hassan (Silam), Datuk Yakub Khan (Sepanggar), Datuk Juslie Ajirol (Libaran), and Putatan chief Datuk Arsit Sedi.



The members are expected to decide whether to stay in Umno or leave, and if the latter, where they would head, collectively or individually.



The meeting started at about 3.30pm and is expected to last till 6pm.



From the Wanita division, only Kota Kinabalu, Papar and Kimanis were not in attendance.



The party is expected to make their decision public tomorrow at a press conference scheduled at 1pm.