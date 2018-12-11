KL shares broadly lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.12pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.37 points lower at 1,655.94 from yesterday's close of 1,663.31. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 ― Bursa Malaysia was broadly lower at mid-afternoon today, dampened by selling in index-linked counters and selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 3.12pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.37 points lower at 1,655.94 from yesterday's close of 1,663.31.

Losses in Maxis, Sime Darby and CIMB dragged the composite index down by 3.968 points. The stocks fell 13 sen, nine sen and six sen to RM5.23, RM2.20 and RM5.59 respectively.

The overall market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 503 to 198, while 319 counters unchanged, 885 untraded and 36 others suspended.

Volume stood at 944.38 million units valued at RM866.29 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank lost 12 sen to RM24.58, while Maybank, Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals shed two sen each to RM9.35, RM13.54, and RM9.17 respectively.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 44.3 points lower at 11,417.45, the FBM Ace Index trimmed 49.21 points to 4,547.19 and the FBM 70 slid 65.59 points to 13,254.24.

The FBM Emas Index eased 53.31 points to 11,410.19 and the FBMT 100 Index shed 51.56 points to 11,297.89.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index contracted 42.93 points to 6,639.3, the Financial Services Index declined 83.35 points to 17,192.56 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.77 of-a-point easier at 167.53. ― Bernama