Kit Siang: Najib’s presence at anti-ICERD rally an endorsement of his administration’s wrongdoings

Datuk Seri Najib Razak joins the anti-ICERD rally walking from Masjid Jamek to Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today mocked Datuk Seri Najib Razak for attending the anti-ICERD thanksgiving rally last Saturday, alleging that the former prime minister’s presence signals an endorsement of the alleged misdeeds of his administration.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said Najib’s presence at the rally was also highly questionable, given the fact the Najib will be charged alongside 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) former chief executive, Arul Kanda Kandasamy.

“Najib’s attendance at the anti-ICERD rally is most questionable, especially as it is confirmed that Najib, accompanied by the former 1MDB Chairman Arul Kanda Kandasamy, will be charged tomorrow over the alleged tampering of the Auditor-General’s 1MDB Report — continuing Najib’s personal odyssey to overtake Umno president Datuk Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s 45 corruption charges,” Lim sarcastically said in a statement.

ICERD refers to the United Nations’ (UN) International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

He also questioned if Marang MP and PAS leader Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, and Zahid, who is Bagan Datuk MP, will be ready to speak out against the alleged financial and governance misdeeds under Najib’s stewardship.

“Will there be an anti-kleptocracy rally, and will the two major speakers at the anti-ICERD rally, Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Hadi Awang, be prepared to speak at such a rally to condemn 1MDB scandal and grand corruption in Malaysia, which reached such stratospheric heights as to make Malaysia a global kleptocracy under Najib’s premiership?

“Of course not,” Lim said.

He said that none of the Umno and PAS members had declared their stand on the alleged financial misappropriation cases linked to Najib, at the opening of the 14the Parliament meeting, or the 2019 Budget debates.

“If Malaysia is to be a world top-class nation, Malaysians must put an end to the toxic politics of lies, hate, fear, race and religion whether it be the falsehood that the 1MDB scandal is a international conspiracy against Malaysia or the falsehood that the International Convention for the Elimination of all forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) is anti-Malay, anti-Islam, anti-Malay Rulers and a ‘Freemason agenda’ to destroy Malaysia and Islam,” Lim said.