Bung confirms staying in Umno, says left out of rumoured exit talks

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 11 — Umno’s Kinatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin has confirmed that he will stay with the party despite rumours that he and the majority of his comrades in Sabah are quitting.

He revealed that he was also not brought into the discussions by the MPs who are rumoured to be leaving Umno.

“I don’t know what they’re doing, they didn’t tell me about this,” he said when contacted.

“I want to know why, what is the reason,” he said when asked if he would leave the party with the others, adding that he will remain loyal to the party.

Umno Sabah had won eight seats in the May general election but Kimanis MP Datuk Anifah Aman and Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli had quit, while Sipitang MP Hafez Yamani Musa has yet to be sworn in.

Aside from Bung, four other parliamentarians rumoured to be leaving Umno are Kudat MP Abd Rahim Bakri, Beaufort MP Azizah Mohd Dun, Libaran MP Zakaria Mohd Edris and Beluran MP Ronald Kiandee.