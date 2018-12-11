Muhyiddin tells PPBM members to speak freely at assembly

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at the Parti Pribumi Malaysia Bersatu headquarters in Petaling Jaya December 11, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Dec 11 — Delegates may express themselves without restrictions at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) annual general meeting (AGM), said president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said it was important for the party leadership to know the genuine thoughts and feelings of grassroots members.

“If they are unsure of what to speak about, they can always consult their division leaders or even us for advice. We would be happy to do so,” Muhyiddin said during the press conference announcing the AGM at PPBM’s headquarters.

As this is the party’s first AGM since winning the 14th general election as part of Pakatan Harapan (PH), he said it will emphasise the importance of upholding principles from the Federal Constitution.

“We do not want any Malaysians to feel doubtful about our struggle. So we will repeat (our stance) on the Malay language, the Bumiputera community, the status of Islam in Malaysia, and our full commitment to that lest others think we have lost our focus.

“Yet, at the same time, we must also speak out for the non-Bumiputeras, especially those (vulnerable) who need it,” he said when recognising the support of the other communities in helping PH become the new government.

The AGM will take place from December 28 to 30 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, with almost 3,000 delegates from 135 divisions nationwide expected to attend.

The party’s Youth and Women’s wings will hold their assemblies on the first day while the party’s main meeting will be on December 30.