Students group derides amendments promising greater political freedom

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim and Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah speaks to student group Academic Freedom Coalition in Parliament December 11, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s three legal amendments to laws restricting student participation in politics do not make up for its failure to abolish the University and University Colleges Act (UUCA) as promised, said the Academic Freedom Coalition.

Representative Sharan Raj told reporters at the Parliament lobby today the three amendments passed yesterday still do not allow students unfettered access to political participation.

“The education minister argues that repealing this one line is enough to open up political space on campuses. This is wrong. Section 15 (2) (c) bans students from taking part in political party activities on campus,” he said.

Sharan said anything short of repealing the UUCA would be detrimental to the political freedom of students not affiliated with established parties.

Student activist Sharan Raj is almost escorted out of Parliament December 11, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

He pointed out the remainder of the section in the UUCA restricted students from being involved in, expressing support for, or fundraising for any group or cause that the government of the day deems “unlawful”.

He also claimed that the same section also allows for a university to decide what is “unsuitable” to their interests or reputation.

“This section was designed to crack down on then-Opposition student activists. UUCA Section 16 to Section 16 (C) lets vice-chancellors unilaterally dissolve student organisations and carry out punishment.

“This section has enabled abuse of power by top university administrators since it was first introduced,” the Uniten student asserted.

Accusing the minister of breaking the promise from the election manifesto, he urged all federal lawmakers to support students by pushing for the complete repeal of the UUCA.