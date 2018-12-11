Felda settlers demand Putrajaya set price floor for palm oil

Felda settlers gather in front of main entrance of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur December 11, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Some 50 Felda settlers held a protest at the Parliament gates today to demand that the government view more seriously the plight of settlers who have been hit hard by the rising cost of living and low palm oil prices.

The settlers from Pertubuhan Generasi Warisan Kebangsaan demanded that the Pakatan Harapan administration fulfils its promises to the settlers and set a price floor for palm oil as the price has fallen to a record low.

They marched towards Parliament holding placards with statements such as “Return the rights of the settlers” and “Don’t lie to us.”

Joined by PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and other PAS and Umno lawmakers, the group presented a memorandum to a representative of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Kubang Kerian MP Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks to reporters while holding a memorandum in Parliament December 11, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

In a press conference later in the Parliament building, Tuan Ibrahim explained the group wanted the government to set the price floor for palm oil to mitigate their overall cost.

“The settlers today are facing a very challenging time with the palm oil prices hitting a low of RM280 per tonne which is among the lowest recorded in the country. Before this, we have reached RM800 per tonne.

“Cost for each hectare (to produce palm oil) is about RM350, if it’s lower than that then it is lower than the cost.

“That is why they urge the government to put a base price of RM350 per tonne to help the settlers,” he said.

MORE TO COME