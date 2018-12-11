Sabah Umno not disbanding, says Youth leader

Many of Sabah Umno’s elected representatives are rumoured to be leaving Umno to become federal government friendly. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 11 — An Umno Youth leader has come out to deny rumours that Sabah Umno will be disbanded by the chairman today.

State deputy youth chief Ghazalie Ansing said there was no truth in the rumours and Sabah Umno was still strong and intact.

He, however, said that it was a normal political reality that members come and go.

“The question of Umno being disbanded doesn’t arise. The rumours of Sabah Umno reaching its end in Sabah also doesn’t arise. The structure and grassroots of Umno are still solid and Umno in still resilient in its struggle to defend the rights of Sabah’s Bumiputera.

“Sabah Umno Youth believe that Sabah Umno will be reenergised with new faces and energy,” he said.

Many of Sabah Umno’s elected representatives are rumoured to be leaving Umno to become federal government friendly.

They include State Umno chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor, secretary Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, Kudat MP Abd Rahim Bakri, Beaufort MP Azizah Mohd Dun, Libaran MP Zakaria Mohd Edris and Beluran MP Ronald Kiandee.

None have responded to questions on their stand so far, but the State Umno liaison committee are having a meeting this afternoon to discuss their political future.