Sabah party warns of hidden agenda in claimed governor term extension

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin attend Malaysia Day celebrations at Padang Merdeka in Kota Kinabalu September 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 11 — Parti Bersatu Sabah is sounding the alarm over rumours that the state constitution will be amended to allow the Tuan Yang Terutama (TYT) to serve beyond two terms.

“Sabahans should be connecting the dots since May 12 when the state government was ousted and should be alarmed that the present government has embarked on a peculiar direction which has raised eyebrows,” said PBS information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

These include a “hefty” RM1.3 million for the Yang di-Pertua Negeri and entourage to perform the Haj in a supplementary supply budget in August, he said when noting claims that the previous government emptied the state’s coffers.

Pointing to a special sitting planned for December 13, he claimed there was a “hidden agenda” to allow the TYT to remain beyond his present two terms.

Bangkuai said that two terms — or eight years — was more than sufficient, giving an opportunity to other distinguished leaders and personalities to be head of state and contribute to the development of Sabah.

“Even the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong’s term is subject to one term.”

Last month, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said the special sitting on Thursday was to amend portions of the state constitution but did not elaborate.

The present Head of State is Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, who was appointed on January 1, 2011. His term expires this year.

Juhar was a key figure in the tussle between Shafie and former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman immediately after Barisan Nasional lost the general election.

He swore in Shafie as chief minister less than 48 hours after swearing in Musa for the post on May 10, over which Musa is currently suing.

Bangkuai asserted that this sequence naturally invited speculation that the constitution would be amended to allow Juhar a longer term.