Turner leads Pacers past Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal goes up for a shot against Indiana Pacers centre Myles Turner during their NBA game in Indianapolis December 10, 2018. — Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec 11 — Myles Turner had 26 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, and the Indiana Pacers held off the Washington Wizards 109-101 last night in Indianapolis for their fourth straight win.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 points and Tyreke Evans scored 18 for the Pacers, who squandered all but one point of a 25-point, third-quarter lead. Darren Collison had 17 assists.

Bradley Beal, the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, led Washington with 30 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr added 23 off the bench.

The Wizards played without point guard John Wall due to bone spurs in his left heel.

Indiana won despite committing 23 turnovers to 12 for Washington. The Pacers outrebounded the Wizards 50-34.

After trailing by nine at halftime, the Wizards got within six early in the third quarter, but Evans scored five quick points and the Pacers were off on a 21-9 run and led 80-60.

The Pacers led by as many as 25 before Washington cut the deficit to 87-75 after three quarters.

Markieff Morris’ 3-pointer pulled Washington within 87-81 with 9:55 remaining, and Oubre’s trey made it 91-87 with 8:02 left.

The Wizards got to within one on Beal’s free throws with 4:45 to go, but Turner’s 15-footer made it 105-99 with 1:53 remaining.

The Pacers got a Thaddeus Young layup off his offensive rebound to make it 107-101 with 37 seconds left, and Evans stole the Wizards’ inbounds pass to ice it.

The Wizards trailed by seven in the first quarter but hit 5 of 6 from the 3-point range and closed to within 33-29 after one quarter.

With Washington leading 50-49 late in the second quarter, Bogdanovic hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in a 10-0 Pacers run to intermission.

Bogdanovic had 13 points in the half. Beal had 11 for Washington.

Sam Dekker, acquired in a trade last week, made his Wizards debut and scored two points in 10 minutes. — Reuters