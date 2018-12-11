Jokic gives short-handed Nuggets a lift vs Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley drives at Denver Nuggets forward Juan Hernangomez and centre Nikola Jokic during their NBA game in Denver December 10, 2018. — Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

Denver, Dec 11 — Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Monte Morris scored 20 off the bench, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 105-99 last night.

Jamal Murray scored 16 and Mason Plumlee had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the short-handed Nuggets.

Mike Conley shook off a dislocated right finger to lead Memphis with 19 points and JaMychal Green had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

The Nuggets signed guard Nick Young yesterday to help add depth to a bench that has been thinned by injuries. Young didn’t get into the game but will help since Will Barton (groin), Gary Harris (hip) and Paul Millsap (broken toe) are out for the near future.

Morris gave Denver an 87-85 lead with a 3-pointer 57 seconds into the fourth quarter but the Nuggets went nearly six minutes without another field goal. Their defence kept them in the game until Morris hit a corner 3-pointer to put them up 93-92.

Memphis’ Kyle Anderson missed a short jumper and Juancho Hernangomez hit another 3-pointer from the corner to give Denver a 96-92 lead with 4:38 left.

The Grizzlies stayed close. Marc Gasol hit two free throws and Conley converted a three-point play to bring them within 98-97 in the final minutes. They had a chance to take the lead after forcing two airballs but couldn’t convert.

Jokic increased Denver’s lead to three when he followed his own miss, then he fed Murray for a layup with 1:14 left to make it a 102-97 lead.

Jokic finished with six assists.

Garrett Temple had a turnover and Murray split a pair of free throws to make it a six-point game, and Denver closed it out.

Jokic didn’t score in the first matchup in Memphis and didn’t attempt a shot until the final seconds, but he was aggressive in this one. He had 19 in the first half and shot eight free throws to help Denver take a 55-50 lead at the break. — Reuters