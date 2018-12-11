Muhyiddin: Umno MP exodus good for Sabah, Pakatan

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leaves after a press conference at Yayasan Selangor Petaling Jaya December 11, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Dec 11 — The rumour that four Umno Sabah MPs will quit the party showed growing realisation that voters no longer tolerated political arrogance, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He suggested that their unconfirmed departures may be motivated by the public rejection of the former ruling party.

“As a former Umno member, I know how strong it once was in Sabah, and the party has long made decisions for them.

“So this is a good development for Pakatan Harapan,” he said during a press conference at the PPBM headquarters.

Although Muhyiddin said he is unsure which party the MPs would join, he added that this was secondary to the diminishing influence of Umno.

Earlier today, it was reported that the four would leave Umno to become independent MPs supporting the federal government.

Although it remains unconfirmed, the four were identified as Beluran MP Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, Kudat MP Datuk Abd Rahim Bakri, Libaran MP Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris and Beaufort MP Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun.