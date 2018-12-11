Nurini Kassim is new Bernama CEO

Nurini Kassim (right) has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of Bernama. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 ― Nurini Kassim is the new chief executive officer of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced today.

She has been appointed for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2019, he said in a statement.

Nurini takes over from Datuk Zulkefli Salleh who completed his term of service on October 3.

“Nurini has 20 years of extensive experience in management in various industries including government institutions, financial regulations, information technology, and public relations and corporate affairs.

“I believe the combination of the new chief executive officer, the board of governors, the supervisory council and the editorial team led by Datuk Zakaria Abdul Wahab will take Bernama to greater heights,” he said.

Nurini, 55, who holds an MBA from the University of Hull, United Kingdom, has been the Head of the Corporate Affairs Department of the Employees Provident Fund since October 2015.

She also has 15 years of experience since August 2000 at the Securities Commission of Malaysia where she headed various divisions including the Corporate Affairs Department, Secretariat for the Capital Market Development Fund, Capital Market Promotions Unit and Islamic Capital Market Development Project Unit.

Nurini also has experience serving in multinational technology companies, including as marketing manager from 1994 to 1997 at Sapura Systems Malaysia and as project consultant from 1990 to 1994 at Hewlett-Packard Sales Malaysia. ― Bernama