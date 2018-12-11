Former Tabung Haji chair claims rival report ignored by minister

Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim speaks to reporters in Parliament December 11, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim accused Minister Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa of disregarding an audit of Lembaga Tabung Haji’s (LTH) assets that contradicted the latter’s claim the pilgrims’ fund was missing RM4 billion.

The former LTH chairman was responding to the Islamic affairs minister’s citation of a 2017 report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) that showed the fund to be balance-sheet insolvent as its RM70.3 billion in assets was RM4.1 billion less than prevailing liabilities.

“This is because the minister did not take into account the (audit) report by Ernst & Young in evaluating the entire real asset value involving subsidiaries, associates companies, joint venture and real estate companies.

“What was taken into account was only the financial report,” he said during a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

MORE TO COME