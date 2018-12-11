MACC confirms Najib, Arul Kanda to be charged with tampering in 1MDB audit report

Former 1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy arrives at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya December 11, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) president and CEO are scheduled to face charges over the removal of certain portions of the company’s final audit report tomorrow.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said in a statement that both the former prime minister and Arul Kanda Kandasamy will be prosecuted in separate courtrooms at the Sessions Court here 8am Wednesday.

“MACC has obtained permission from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to charge Najib and Arul Kanda in court tomorrow over the alleged tampering of the auditor-general’s report on 1MDB,” MACC said.

Arul Kanda was arrested earlier this morning when he showed up at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

His lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan told reporters that Arul Kanda will be detained overnight and produced at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex for the indictment tomorrow.

The lawyer added that Arul Kanda will likely be charged under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, which covers the abuse of power that takes place when a person who is a member of a public or government body uses his position or the office to make a decision or take action for the benefit of himself, his relative or associate.

Najib was arrested after he turned up at the MACC headquarters yesterday, but released a few hours later.

Arul Kanda headed 1MDB from January 2015 until his official termination in June this year.

Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad issued a statement on November 25 confirming alterations had been made to the 1MDB audit report submitted by her predecessor Tan Sri Ambrin Buang in 2016.

However, Ambrin has repeatedly denied doctoring the final audit report, insisting that the one submitted with changes was “merely a draft”.

Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor have been slapped with dozens of criminal charges for abusing the sovereign investment fund, depleting it of billions of dollars.

Other prominent personalities in the 1MDB saga that have also been charged in court include Penang-born businessmen Low Taek Jho and his father Tan Sri Larry Low, both who remain at large.