Umno MP: I love Indians, don't judge me by my songkok

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman drew laughter in the Dewan Rakyat with a profession of ‘love’ for the minority ethnic Indian community. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 ― Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is no stranger to making provocative remarks in Parliament and riling up fellow lawmakers.

But today, the Pasir Salak MP drew laughter in the Dewan Rakyat with a profession of “love” for the minority ethnic Indian community, even going as far as labelling himself an “ultra Indian”.

“I love Indians. I am an ultra Indian. Don't judge me based on my songkok,” the Umno lawmaker said, gesturing to his Malay headgear.

Prior to his quip, Tajuddin asked Education Minister Maszlee Malik for an update to his request for Tamil schools to be built in his central Perak parliamentary constituency.

Tajuddin asked Maszlee to look into the status as his request had been disrupted.

Several MPs broke out laughing at this, prompting the straight-faced Umno supreme council member to ask what they found funny.

He triggered more guffaws by voicing his apparent “love” for Indians then.

At this point, Pakatan Harapan backbencher and Jelutong MP RSN Rayer stood up asking if Tajuddin was “acting”; the latter replied that he had helped the Indians in his constituency but never advertised it.

“It looks like Pasir Salak is a classic example of the old saying: don't judge a book by its cover,” Maszlee replied.