Google Pixel 3 Lite confirmed by notably accurate tech leaker

More leaks point towards a more affordable derivative of the Pixel 3 (pictured here) and the Pixel 3 XL. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 11 ― As leaked images have been popping up here and there on various blogs about the potential existence of a Google Pixel 3 Lite and Lite XL, Steve H.McFly (aka @OnLeaks) and 91mobiles, a team that’s been accurately forecasting upcoming tech for years, recently claimed to have some official details and created a render to match.

The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL have been rightfully topping the charts since their release back in October, but what has also been topping the charts are their shocking price tags at US$799 (RM3,339) and US$899, respectively. It’s no wonder that Pixel fans are itching for a more affordable rendition of the premium device. Fortunately, last Wednesday @OnLeaks suggested that two cheaper versions of the phone are coming, and on Sunday, @OnLeaks teamed up with 91Mobiles to bring some more details about the Pixel alternatives and 360-degree renders.

Here comes your very first look at the Google #PIXEL3 + a fresh new look at the #PIXEL3XL! (360° videos + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions (as usual, based upon factory CADs)), on behalf of @mysmartprice -> https://t.co/tnW2qMmgRG pic.twitter.com/q6fasFiVP6 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 27, 2018

As opposed to their spendy counterparts, the Pixel 3 Lite (official name pending) duo will be without a notch and instead feature a black bar along the top and a serious chin at the bottom of the display, as well as noticeable bezels on the left and right sides. Beneath the top bar, there will be just one camera rather than two, though it’s expected to be 8MP like on the flagship. The rear camera will probably be 12MP if we continue to assume that it will share genes with the current Pixel 3 lineup.

The larger of the Lites is expected to have a 6-inch display, just 0.3 inches smaller than the 3 XL, and the smaller version will likely be around 5.5 inches.

If the earlier leaks from Russian blog Wysla are accurate, the new devices will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670, have 4GB of RAM, and sport 32GB of storage.

Though more reputable leaks continue to surface about the Pixel 3 alternatives, Google has yet to confirm any such device. Even if Pixel 3 Lite phones have been developed, there’s no news whether or not they would ever become a commercial reality. As we continue to track all the specs of these more wallet-friendly models, we can only hope for the frugal Pixel enthusiasts that someday they will hit the market. ― AFP-Relaxnews