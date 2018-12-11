Bursa Malaysia extends downtrend to mid-morning

At 11.11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 5.37 points to 1,657.94 from yesterday’s close of 1,657.94. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 ― Bursa Malaysia extended its downtrend to mid-morning today as weak market sentiment curbed investors risk appetite, dealers said.

At 11.11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 5.37 points to 1,657.94 from yesterday’s close of 1,657.94, weighed by selling in selected index linked counters, led by Maxis.

The telecommunications stock dragged the composite index down by 1.802 points after falling 13 sen to RM5.23 with 362,800 shares changing hands.

Overall market breadth was negative as losers led gainers 322 to 193, with 291 counters unchanged, 1,099 untraded and 36 others suspended.

Volume stood at 555.71 million units valued at RM411.24 million.

For heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga trimmed four sen each to RM9.33 and RM13.52, Public Bank lost eight sen to RM24.62, while both Petronas Chemicals and CIMB slipped one sen each to RM9.18 and RM5.64 respectively.

Of the actives, Prestariang shed two sen to 28.5 sen, Bumi Armada bagged half-a-sen to 16 sen, while Hubline was flat at four sen.

The FBM Ace Index rose 17.77 points to 4,614.17 and the FBM 70 declined 28.8 points to 13,291.03, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 27.81 points to 11,433.94.

The FBM Emas Index trimmed 32.01 points to 11,431.49 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 33.81 points to 11,315.64.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index contracted 38.08 points to 6,644.15 and the Financial Services Index was 43.4 points weaker at 17,232.51, while the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.57 of-a-point to 167.73. ― Bernama