Crossover rumours rock ‘sinking’ Sabah Umno

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 11 — Sabah Umno appears to be on shaky ground with the latest rumour that four out of its six remaining MPs may quit today and either join or align themselves with the new ruling coalition.

The state Umno committee is meeting here today to discuss its future direction, and signs are pointing to a major political shift, though insiders say the party cannot dissolve without the say-so of the central leadership even if all its elected representatives and division chiefs exit.

Sabah Umno secretary Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun refused to confirm or deny the crossover rumours, saying only that the party will make an announcement tomorrow.

“For now, it’s only a speculation. But who knows, politics is so fluid and unpredictable,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Masidi said the announcement will be made at 1pm tomorrow on the “future political direction” of the party.

A statement issued this morning by the Sabah Umno Youth wing denying the crossover rumours was later retracted without reason, fanning speculation.

Sabah Umno’s much-anticipated announcement comes ahead of the state legislative assembly sitting on Thursday, where an amendment is expected to be made to the state Constitution.

As for the four MPs from Sabah Umno who are purportedly leaving, a party source who spoke on condition of anonymity said it remains to be seen if it will actually happen.

“They feel they may need to for political survival as Umno is going nowhere fast. They are thinking of resigning, and may join up with Anifah, or Hishammuddin,” said the source, referring to Kimanis MP Datuk Anifah Aman and former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

“But Bung will stay, he is part of the supreme council now, will stay with the sinking ship,” said the same source, referring to Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Another source said Sabah Umno is now riven in two: One group is leaning towards joining the local alliance under Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) while the others want to have a shot at national politics.

“The latter group are the MPs who could consider joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, or stay as government-friendly independents,” the insider told Malay Mail, also on condition of anonymity.

News portal The Malaysian Insight today reported that four MPs from Sabah Umno are expected to quit the party today.

The purported four are Kudat MP Datuk Abd Rahim Bakri, Beaufort MP Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun, Libaran MP Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris and Beluran MP Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee who is also currently the chairman of the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee.

Malay Mail was unable to reach all four for comment.

Sabah Umno won eight out of 26 parliamentary seats contested in the May 9 polls but Anifah and Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli both left the party in September and October respectively.

Sipitang MP Hafez Yamani Musa, the son of former chief minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman, has not taken his oath as MP and has been conspicuously absent from the public eye.