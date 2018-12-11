Cenbet: Third vote decision another capitulation by Putrajaya

Gan sees parallels between the decisions to reject the third vote and last week’s move to defer the Suhakam event that had been scheduled on the same day as a political rally against the ICERD. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The government’s decision not to restore local council elections for fear of communal strife shows that it is again bowing to extremist pressures, said the Centre for a Better Tomorrow (Cenbet).

Cenbet co-president Gan Ping Sieu noted that the decision also came after the government told the Human Rights Commission to move its Human Rights Day celebrations to accommodate a rally against an anti-discrimination treaty.

“The government should not be held ransom by racists and bigots when it comes to the proposal to re-introduce local elections,” Gan said in a statement today.

“By caving to demands and pressure from extremists, the government risks making such people bolder with their divisive agendas.”

Gan stressed that the government was obligated to resolve such differences and to control incitement using available laws.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that the so-called third vote will not be restored after asserting that these could widen the urban-rural divide.

Pakatan Harapan parties had tried unsuccessfully to restore local council elections when they were still the Opposition, including taking legal action against the previous government.

Today, Gan saw parallels between the decisions to reject the third vote and last week’s move to defer the Suhakam event that had been scheduled on the same day as a political rally against the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

“Both incidents were perceived as the authorities giving in to bullies who fan racial-religious sentiments.

“As a moderate, plural country we should not allow extremism to take root and spread,” Gan stressed.

Last Saturday, an estimated 50,000 people gathered at Dataran Merdeka to oppose the ICERD despite the government’s earlier decision not ratify the convention.

Gan suggested today that the government develop a roadmap for the eventual restoration of local elections, beginning with city and municipal councils.

“The importance of reintroducing the third vote was highlighted in a Cenbet survey carried out earlier this year which showed that 79 per cent of respondents regarded independence of local authorities as important, but only 40 per cent were satisfied with its performance.

“At a time where the public demands for greater transparency and accountability, re-introducing the third vote is a natural progression,” Gan asserted in his statement.

The MCA man asserted that the current system of appointing councillors both encouraged political patronage and abuse.

Local council elections, popularly known as the third vote, were last held in Malaysia back in 1963, with the next two suspended because of Indonesia’s confrontation with Malaysia.

In 1976, local elections were scrapped when Parliament passed the Local Government Act that only provided for appointed councillors to fill the posts.