China fixes yuan midpoint at one-week low

A clerk arranges bundles of 100 Chinese yuan banknotes at a branch of China Merchants Bank in Hefei, Anhui province. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 ― China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint by the most in more than three months to 6.8996 per dollar today, reflecting broad dollar strength.

Today's official midpoint, 303 pips or 0.44 per cent weaker than the previous fix of 6.8693 yesterday, was the lowest setting since December 3.

The move in the official guidance rate was the biggest one-day weakening in percentage terms since August 24.

The dollar rebounded from its steepest weekly drop versus a basket of currencies in three months as the pound struggled near a 20-month low, jolted by British Prime Minister Theresa May's postponement a crucial vote on her Brexit deal. ― Reuters