New John le Carre novel coming next year

British writer John le Carre at a screening of ‘The Night Manager’ during the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 11 ― A new John le Carre novel titled Agent Running in the Field is slated to be published in fall 2019.

Set in London in 2018, the thriller follows a 26-year-old solitary figure who heads down a dangerous path in “a desperate attempt to resist the political turbulence swirling around him,” reads a description from publisher Viking.

The novel, Le Carre’s 25th, will be published next October.

Agent Running in the Field follows on from Le Carré’s 2017 novel A Legacy of Spies, which brought back his well-known character George Smiley. The author’s only work of non-fiction, The Pigeon Tunnel, was published a year earlier. ― AFP-Relaxnews