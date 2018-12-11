First set of physical Prince album re-releases announced

A file picture of Prince. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 ― Musicology, 3121, and Planet Earth will be available for the first time on vinyl.

The Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings revealed a first round of titles set for release as part of the ongoing Prince catalogue project first announced in August.

Three full-length Prince albums, Musicology, 3121 and Planet Earth, will be made available on CD as well as for the first time on vinyl from Friday, February 8, 2019.

The vinyl titles will be pressed on limited-edition purple vinyl. The albums will be available in both CD/LP form along with new, exclusive merchandise.

Musicology (2004) brought Prince two Grammy Awards, while 2006’s 3121 was his first record to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. 2007’s Planet Earth debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200.

The three albums are available for pre-order here. ― AFP-Relaxnews