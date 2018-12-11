99°East plans multi-billion ringgit development in Langkawi

LANGKAWI, Dec 11 ― 99°East Langkawi Sdn Bhd, a joint-venture between the Kedah state-owned Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) and a group of international investors, is embarking on a multi-billion ringgit development in Langkawi over the next three years.

99°East director, Rohan Cavaliero, said the first phase of the development would include, among others an 18-hole championship golf course, 58 lots for low density landed villas, a sea view apartment complex and hotel on an over 100 hectares of land on the island.

“The gross development value for phase one alone is well in excess of RM1 billion. We have to invest quite a lot of money. We are prudent and know where to spend it,” he told reporters after the official launch ceremony of the 99°East Golf Club here by Kedah Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir last night.

He said among the projects planned for the next phase of development is an international school, a fine arts museum, as well as an equestrian and international polo centre.

“We are putting our heart and soul into it (so) that it (the projects) will set the tone for an integrated development in Langkawi, while making a big contribution to the local economy like offering jobs and bringing in more people to experience this beautiful island,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz believed that the company can accomplish its development plan, but at the same time, should ensure that all works are carried out sustainably to preserve the island’s environment.

He said Langkawi’s outstanding natural beauty and uniqueness should always be protected as much as the rich cultural heritage of its community.

“The state government is taking steps across Kedah to improve our environmental track record, while considering the very latest technology to preserve everything that nature has blessed us with, and to leave the lightest of footprints,” he added.

Mukhriz said the opening of the 99°East golf course had given Langkawi another venue for organising international golf competitions after two other international golf courses at Jalan Datai and Gunung Raya here.

“It is the state government’s intention to bring in more international class sport events to Langkawi, but to do that, we need to have the right facilities. 99 East is offering us another facility to organise international golf tournaments,” he added. ― Bernama