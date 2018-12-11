MACC arrests ex-1MDB boss Arul Kanda

Former 1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy arrives at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya December 11, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 11 — Arul Kanda Kandasamy has been arrested, shortly after he showed up at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here at about 9.45am today.

The former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) president and CEO was summoned for the recording of his statement over the alleged removal of certain remarks from the company’s final audit report back in February 2016.

“We can confirm that Arul Kanda has been arrested by MACC. They will be producing him in court tomorrow morning to be charge with Datuk Seri Najib,” lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan, who is representing Arul Kanda, told reporters outside the MACC building.

The lawyer confirmed his client was arrested at 10.35am.

“Unlike Najib, he will not be release on bail today and they will keep him overnight before producing him in the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex to be charged,” Sivanathan added.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was arrested after he turned up at the MACC headquarters yesterday, but released a few hours later.

The lawyer said that as far as he knows, there will only be one charge against Arul Kanda, under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, for the alleged tampering of the auditor-general’s report on 1MDB.

Section 23 of the MACC Act covers the abuse of power that takes place when a person who is a member of a public or government body uses his position or the office to make a decision or take action for the benefit of himself, his relative or associate.

Arul Kanda headed 1MDB from January 2015 until his official termination in June this year.

Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad issued a statement on November 25 confirming alterations had been made to the 1MDB audit report submitted by her predecessor Tan Sri Ambrin Buang in 2016.

However, Ambrin has repeatedly denied doctoring the final audit report, insisting that the one submitted with changes was “merely a draft”.

Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor have been slapped with dozens of criminal charges for abusing the sovereign investment fund, depleting it of billions of dollars.

Other prominent personalities in the 1MDB saga that have also been charged in court include Penang-born businessmen Low Taek Jho and his father Tan Sri Larry Low, both who remain at large.