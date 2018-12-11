Burberry and Vivienne Westwood unveil a very British fashion collection

Vivienne Westwood and Burberry reveal the campaign for their collaboration. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 11 ― Burberry and Vivienne Westwood are celebrating the launch of their fashion collaboration this month.

The two British fashion heavyweights teamed up earlier this year on a limited-edition ready-to-wear collection that combines their imitable aesthetics, reimagining vintage Westwood pieces in Burberry’s signature check fabric. The collection, which is now available online, will benefit the environmental charity Cool Earth.

Highlights from the series ― which is modelled by another British stalwart, Kate Moss ― include an oversized silk twill shirt, a high waisted trouser and a slogan print t-shirt for women, as well as a double-breasted jacket and cotton trouser for men.

“Vivienne is the most unique champion of British style and has been a huge inspiration for so many of us,” said Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci back in July, when the collaboration was first announced. “I am incredibly proud of what we will be creating together.”

It has been a major year for both fashion houses, with Burberry unveiling its first collection under Tisci in September, following the departure of the label’s long-term chief designer Christopher Bailey. Since Tisci took the reins, the brand has introduced a monthly “B Series” capsule collection, and announced that it will cut the use of fur from its collections. Dame Westwood, meanwhile, has been announced as the winner of this year’s “Swarovski Award for Positive Change” at The Fashion Awards 2018. ― AFP-Relaxnews