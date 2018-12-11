Outside Parliament, Lynas staff demand fair shake from Putrajaya (VIDEO)

Lynas employees demonstrate in front of the Parliament compound in Kuala Lumpur December 11, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Around 130 Lynas employees demonstrated in front of the Parliament compound today to seek clarity on the government’s plans for the controversial rare-earths refiner.

Led by Lynas Malaysia senior human resource manager Jumaat Mansor, the group also delivered a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that urged the government to objectively review the Australian miner’s operations in the country.

“We plead with the government to review any decision made on Lynas based on scientific research and findings,” he said during the gathering before handing over the memorandum to a representative of Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration

Carrying placards with messages such as “Save our jobs”, the employees also pressed the government to treat Lynas fairly, insisting the company has met all regulatory requirements imposed on the firm.

MORE TO COME