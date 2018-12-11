Boeing launches new private jet with longest range of any business jet in the world

An interior concept for the BBJ 777-X. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 11 ― Boeing has launched what it is calling the longest-range business jet in the industry, a plane that can fly more than halfway around the world without stopping.

The BBJ 777X is a private or charter business jet built for the flashy jetsetter, the CEO, heads of state and other moneyed travellers.

With a range of 11,645 nautical miles or 21,570km, Boeing says its BBJ 777-8 jet can connect virtually any two cities in the world.

For context, the average flight distance between New York and Singapore is 15,350km.

Interior concepts for the aircraft feature a rich, creamy white and gold colour palette, silk cushions, elaborate ceiling crown moulding and marbleized tabletops.

The BBJ 777-8 also features 302.5 sq m of cabin space.

Boeing Business Jets specialises in private air travel, with models that can be customised for private, business or governmental sectors. Amenities can include an in-flight office, bedroom, shower, dining facilities and entertainment areas. ― AFP-Relaxnews