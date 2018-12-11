‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer sets new audience record

Tony Stark is seen floating in space with a day of oxygen remaining in the first trailer of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 ― The fourth Avengers movie has broken the previous record for trailer views in a 24-hour period, held by its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War.

With 289 million views accumulated over its first 24 hours online, the debut Avengers: Endgame trailer has overtaken the Avengers: Infinity War to claim the one-day audience figure throne.

April 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, with its enormous ensemble cast, ended on an enormous cliff-hanger of a twist.

The next Marvel movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp, was set just beforehand, and March 2019’s Captain Marvel is a prequel to the entire franchise.

Marvel itself offered minimal information about this Avengers: Endgame trailer’s arrival, not even the movie’s title, save for confirming this calendar year and letting fans build up one another’s anticipation instead.

The Avengers: Endgame trailer picks up in the aftermath of Infinity War, with wealthy philanthropist Tony Stark, the human face of Iron Man and Avengers team leader, marooned in space and running out of air.

Back on earth, surviving members of the superhero coalition are despondent, struggling to figure out a way to defeat the all-powerful Thanos, when they receive a surprise message from someone they thought was never coming back. ― AFP-Relaxnews