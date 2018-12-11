Report: 1MDB could cost Goldman Sachs at least RM2.5b in US

A report by the New York Times today detailed the legal implications potentially faced by the bank after it was charged by the US Department of Justice. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Embattled US investment bank Goldman Sachs could lose at least US$600 million (RM2.5 billion) for its role in facilitating bonds for the scandal-riddled 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, a report has suggested.

A report by the New York Times (NYT) today detailed the legal implications potentially faced by the bank after it was charged by the US Department of Justice (DoJ), and then suggested that the fine amount may be reduced through cooperation with the authorities.

“Several analysts expect the government to force Goldman to disgorge the roughly US$600 million it earned arranging the bond deals.

“The question is whether Goldman will also have to pay that amount, or twice the sum, to the government as a penalty,” the report said.

Goldman Sachs is said to have received the US$600 million as earnings for securing three bond deals for 1MDB in 2012 and 2013, amounting to some US$6.5 billion (RM27.1 billion).

The DoJ has filed charges claiming that US$2.7 billion (RM11.28 billion) from the cash acquired through the bonds were embezzled.

The report then claimed that Goldman Sachs had already conveyed information related to 1MDB, extracted from communications between its employees and external contacts to the DoJ in hopes of bolstering its defence.

“But the importance of such information to the Justice Department is not known.

“The ultimate size of the legal hit may largely depend on whether the DoJ and others can demonstrate that Goldman’s controls were inadequate and that wrongdoing could take place more easily in its environment,” the report said.

US prosecutors have also filed charges against two former senior Goldman Sachs bankers, American Tim Leissner, and Malaysian Roger Ng.

Leissner has already pleaded guilty to colluding in bribery and money-laundering plots to secure deals from 1MDB, while Ng is reportedly awaiting extradition to the US to face the charges there.

Malaysia’s Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has been reported to be preparing to file documents against Goldman Sachs in the US for US$4.5 billion (RM18.81 billion) in damages.

The charges are said to be over the investment bank’s alleged collusion with fugitive financier Low Taek Jho in facilitating the financial fraud.

According to the same NYT report, the 1MDB scandal has so far caused Goldman Sachs’ stocks to tumble; its shares have plunged 20 per cent since the DoJ charges surfaced.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng asserted that Malaysia will “definitely” pursue legal action against Goldman Sachs.

The Pakatan Harapan government which defeated the previous Barisan Nasional administration that formed 1MDB has been saddled with a RM1 trillion debt and has emphasised that it will go all out to reclaim monies owed it.

In the US, however, Goldman Sachs could seek an alternate charge of deferred prosecution, which under the justice system there, requires a “statement of facts”.

“Particularly crucial in deferred prosecution agreements is the statement of facts, which describes the criminal activity and contains detailed evidence of wrongdoing.

“If Goldman ended up agreeing to a deferred prosecution agreement, the statement of facts could bolster lawsuits brought by two government investment funds from Abu Dhabi that played a role in 1MDB bond deals,” the NYT reported.

The alternate charge would also see the DoJ postpone action on the charges, while the firm take steps to address prosecutors’ concerns.

“In Goldman’s case, it might have to agree to revamp parts of its compliance programme,” it said.