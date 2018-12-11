Rosalia, Ella Mai, Mahalia named on BBC Sound of 2019 longlist

Ella Mai dropped her self-titled debut album this year. — AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 11 ― As in years past, the BBC is recognising music’s rising stars with its BBC Sound of 2019, having just revealed a longlist that focuses on solo acts across a variety of genres.

Among notable names on the list are the Catalan singer Rosalia, R&B rising star Ella Mai and British soul singer-songwriter Mahalia.

Other nominees include British singer-songwriter Grace Carter, South London rapper Flohio, the Dublin-born folk- and hip-hop-influenced Dermot Kennedy, and King Princess, whom the BBC calls “queer pop queen-in-waiting”.

There’s also the France-born, London-based rapper Octavian, whom organisers call “one of the UK’s most intriguing talents,” indie group Sea Girls (the only group to make the cut this year) and “outsider rap” artist Slowthai.

The BBC has suggested one key track to help you get to know each artist. Find the longlist below, along with a track for each:

Grace Carter: Silence

Flohio: Wild Yout

Dermot Kennedy: Power Over Me

King Princess: 1950

Mahalia: Wish I Missed My Ex

Ella Mai: Boo’d Up

Octavian: Party Here

Rosalia: Malamente

Sea Girls: Too Much Fun

Slowthai: Ladies

The year’s top five artists will be revealed one-a-day beginning January 7, and a winning act ― who will succeed Sigrid, the 2018 BBC Sound of Music winner ― will be revealed January 11. ― AFP-Relaxnews