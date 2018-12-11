Let's fight rabies together — Anthony Thanasayan

DECEMBER 11 — We in PETPOSITIVE are shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the more than a dozen cases of rabies deaths in Sarawak since the outbreak began in June of last year.

At the same time, we applaud what the respective authorities, namely, the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and the local councils (PBTs) in the state have been doing — working tirelessly to bring the dreaded epidemic to an end as rapidly as possible.

However, we realise that all their good efforts cannot be successful quick enough until dog and cat owners themselves start taking responsibility for their pets.

These responsibilities include promptly vaccinating their dogs against rabies, and never to let them roam free outside of the compounds of their homes and houses.

PETPOSITIVE praises the Sarawak SPCA, which we understand, has been working closely with the DVS and PBTs on this crisis.

This is great because no one's voice is louder or stronger to dog lovers everywhere than from NGOs which have been set up and dedicated to speak up about animal welfare and rights.

When animal NGOs team up in one voice — coupled with animal experts like veterinarians in the DVS, they become more responsible and effective in arming dog lovers with all the right and accurate information on what needs to be done in order to put a stop to the rabies menace.

Even animal welfare NGOs in the peninsula should seize this timely opportunity to educate pet owners, not only on responsible pet ownerships, but also on insidious diseases like rabies and others that can creep up to torture canines and humans when they contract it.

It should also educate us about the unique and sometimes dangerous tasks that professional bodies like the DVS and local councils have to confront in order to maintain a safe, healthy and conducive environment for everybody to live in.

They are the unsung heroes right at the very lowest rung of the ladder in our society.

The current rabies outbreak should help us understand the indispensable role of local councils' dogcatchers and the vector departments.

Those with sentimental and romantic ideas on the issue on stray dogs management are lucky that they do not have to risk their lives like them with their armchair opinions and voices. What they should really do is to arm themselves with real facts instead of having empty emotions that are baseless and doesn't help in a real life active rabies situation.

These include the role of euthanasia which takes away the horrendous suffering for dogs during rabies which is incurable to both animals and humans when it is full-blown.

No dogs belong in any of our Malaysian streets. To catch them, “fix them,” and re-dump them in our streets is insane and cruel.

To go on feeding them without finding a real and loving home for each one of them with a responsible human family is to be even more mean to them by forcing them into a situation where the animals have no choice but to forage for food on their own or die, have no access to veterinary care and become unsuspecting victims of poisoning and roadkill.

To feed them aimlessly without any plans to re-home each one of them only makes the matter worse. They will only remain as living time bombs in event of a rabies or other disease attack.

It would be better if they were never born!

* Anthony Thanasayan is president of PETPOSITIVE.

