Coach brings ‘70s disco to Shanghai show

A Coach runway look 2018. ― AFP pic

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 ― Coach stormed the catwalk in Shanghai over the weekend, as the US heritage house presented its pre-fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection.

The co-ed show ― which was the brand’s first on Chinese soil ― was dubbed “Coach Lights Up Shanghai” and marked 15 years of the brand’s presence in the country.

1970s New York was the theme of the night, with the label rolling out a dreamy rock n’ roll-inspired collection full to the brim with bold, retro references like mohair sweaters, handkerchief hems, shearling jackets and patchwork shoes. There was suede outerwear and elongated tailoring, and a showstopping appearance from the brand’s “Dreamer” patchwork bag. The colour palette was a whimsical combination of soft lavenders, mustard yellows and rosy pinks, making for a romantic take on the era.

The house also teamed up with four Chinese creatives to give Rexy, its signature dinosaur, a contemporary makeover. The talents ― Sui Jianguo, Yeti Out, Zhu Jungyi and Guang Yu ― turned the T-rex figure into distorted photo prints, ink drawings and hand-drawn graffiti pieces.

Shanghai is fast becoming a major draw for luxury fashion houses ― Miu Miu recently held a Resort 2019 show in the city, while Tommy Hilfiger took his “TommyNow” extravaganza there back in September. ― AFP-Relaxnews