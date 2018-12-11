Maybelline tops Amazon beauty brands for second year running

A screengrab from Maybelline’s Instagram account. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 11 ― Maybelline has been named the top-selling mass cosmetics brand on Amazon in the US once again.

The L’Oreal-owned beauty giant was responsible for 11 per cent of the share of mass cosmetics sales on the site in 2018, according to figures from e-commerce data platform’s Edge by Ascential’s Market Share solution report. The news sees the brand maintain its hold on the number one spot for the second year in a row.

According to the report, mass cosmetics sales on Amazon increased by 20 per cent in 2018, reaching a value of US$140 million (RM585 million).

Maybelline, which slipped 1 per cent in overall market share from 2016, was followed by cosmetics behemoth L’Oreal, with 9 per cent of the total sales. Skincare brand Neutrogena claimed third place with 7 per cent, while brow brand Wunderbrow came in at fourth place with 5 per cent. Color cosmetics sensation CoverGirl rounded out the top five, with 3 per cent.

Makeup Removers were the biggest beauty seller on Amazon this year, with year-on-year sales almost tripling since last year, reaching a value of US$17 million. Eye makeup and lip makeup came in second and third place. Neutrogena was the brand that saw the biggest growth on the platform, boosting its sales by more than 50 per cent compared to last year.

Maybelline is focusing on revamping its image for 2019, and is reportedly launching a strategy to engage with Millennial shoppers by adopting a more modern approach to its campaign imagery for the new year. The initiative is being kicked off with the campaign for its new “Snapscara” mascara, which launches globally in stores in January, and stars the brand’s ambassadors Gigi Hadid and Adriana Lima, as well as a racially diverse range of emerging models. ― AFP-Relaxnews