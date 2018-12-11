Ringgit opens slightly lower than US dollar

At 9.11am, the ringgit stood at 4.1770/1810 against the US dollar from 4.1700/1750 at yesterday’s close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 ― The ringgit was slightly lower against the US dollar this morning on concerns over slowing global growth and weaker oil prices.

At 9.11am, the local note stood at 4.1770/1810 against the US dollar from 4.1700/1750 at yesterday’s close.

A dealer said worries about slowing global growth and lower oil price turned investors’ interest towards the greenback.

“The benchmark Brent crude oil futures settled 2.76 per cent lower at US$59.97 (RM250) a barrel, while US futures fell 3.06 per cent to US$51.00 a barrel,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0398/0438 from 3.0431/0470 on Monday and was higher against the yen at 3.6929/6971 from 3.6991/6039.

It improved against the pound to 5.2492/2547 from 5.3059/3139 and appreciated against the euro at 4.7447/7500 from 4.7588/7649. ― Bernama