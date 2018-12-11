Jodie Whittaker stays for 'Doctor Who' Season 12 (VIDEO)

British actress Jodie Whittaker for ‘Doctor Who’ at Comic Con in San Diego, July 2018. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 ― Season 11 of Doctor Who may have drawn to a close on December 9, but filming on Season 12 is set to begin early in 2019 and a New Year's Day Special is being lined up for January 1.

After finishing her debut season as the latest incarnation of TV timelord Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker will continue her run as the Thirteenth Doctor for the revived sci-fi series' 12th outing.

She came to the role as the iconic series' first female Doctor over the course of its 55-year history, four years after traditional nemesis The Master was recast as a Time Lady (rather than a Time Lord) in 2014.

“I really can't wait to step back in and get to work again,” Whittaker told The Hollywood Reporter, “It's such an incredible role. It's been an extraordinary journey so far and I'm not quite ready to hand it over yet.”

Whittaker came to Doctor Who having co-starred in all three seasons of “Broadchurch” as well as John Boyega breakthrough Attack the Block.

She was nominated for a British Independent Film Award for 2016 comedy Adult Life Skills, which she also executive produced.

Previous incarnations of the Doctor have been played by Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith, David Tennant and Christopher Eccleston in the modern era, as well as Paul McGann, Sylvester McCoy, Colin Baker and Jon Pertwee, among others.

The 12th series of Doctor Who in its modern form has also accrued a number of awards nominations ― season numbers were reset when the BBC classic relaunched in 2005 ― including nominations for a BAFTA for the Whittaker reveal, for Saturn awards from the Academy of Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror Films, as well as for Hugo Awards and the February 2019 Satellite Awards. ― AFP-Relaxnews