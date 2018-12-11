Katy Perry’s new song 'Immortal Flame' out this week (VIDEO)

Katy Perry will be releasing a brand-new track this week called ‘Immortal Flame’. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 ― Singer Katy Perry is appearing in a Final Fantasy mobile video game, and as part of her involvement she'll be releasing a brand-new track this week called Immortal Flame.

Perry's likeness is to appear in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius for a limited time starting tomorrow, December 12. Her tie-in track, Immortal Flame, is coming the same day and can be heard in a teaser video that also offers a glimpse of her virtual avatar.

Perry will appear as multiple playable characters in Brave Exvius, following in the footsteps of Ariana Grande, who likewise appeared in the game for a limited time last year. ― AFP-Relaxnews