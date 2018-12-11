Tokyo Disneyland to open new 'Beauty and the Beast' attraction in 2020 (VIDEO)

‘Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast’ is set to open in 2020 at Tokyo Disneyland. ― AFP pic

TOKYO, Dec 11 ― Tokyo Disneyland is getting a new Beauty and the Beast attraction that will bring Belle and the Beast and other beloved characters from the animated film to life.

Called the “Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast,” the area will be anchored by a 98-foot-tall castle where guests will be able to board a ride-through attraction and relive moments from the film.

Early renderings show guests riding teacups through the castle where they'll meet the film's famous dancing dishware Chip and Mrs. Potts and watch Belle and the Beast dance together in the iconic ballroom.

Music will play a big part in the ride-through attraction, with the vehicles moving and gliding to make guests feel as though they're dancing or ice skating along with the show.

Tokyo Disneyland becomes the first park to create animatronics versions of Beauty and the Beast.

To recreate the life-sized characters in faithful detail, engineers for the Tokyo Disneyland attraction also worked with the original artists and animators from the 1991 film.

The “little town,” Belle's quiet village “full of little people waking up to say, 'Bonjour,'“ will also be recreated with Villages Shoppes and La Taverne de Gaston.

“Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast” is set to open in 2020. ― AFP-Relaxnews