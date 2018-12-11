Report: Najib, Arul Kanda to face tampering charges over 1MDB audit report

Datuk Seri Najib Razak joins the anti-ICERD rally walking from Masjid Jamek to Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the former president and CEO of 1Malaysia Development Berhad Arul Kanda Kandasamy are expected to be charged tomorrow with modifying the sovereign investment firm’s last audit report two years ago.

The Star cited unnamed sources within the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as confirming the indictments to be filed at the Sessions Court here.

“Najib was said to have asked the auditor-general to remove certain things from the final audit report. This is tantamount to abuse of power,” the daily quoted one of the sources as saying.

The former prime minister is likely to be charged with power abuse in ordering the then auditor-general to omit certain parts of the audit report before it was submitted in 2016.

Arul Kanda, who headed 1MDB between January 2015 until his official termination in June this year, is expected to be charged with abetting Najib, The Star reported.

He is expected to turn up at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya later this morning.

Najib was arrested by the MACC after being summoned there yesterday, but was released a few hours later.

At the last count, the Pekan MP has been slapped with 32 criminal, power abuse and money-laundering charges in connection with 1MDB and its former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd. He has claimed trial to all of them.